Hurun Women Leaders List: HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Tops Wealth Multiplier, HUL's Priya Nair Leading CEO

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra topped the Wealth Multiplier category in the 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List, while Hindustan Unilever CEO Priya Nair led the Professional CEOs category.
The 2026 list features 117 women leaders, up 21% from 97 honourees in 2025.
The list expanded from nine to 12 categories, reflecting a broader range of women's leadership across sectors.
HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the top Wealth Multiplier in the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List unveiled on Thursday, while Hindustan Unilever CEO and managing director Priya Nair leads the Professional CEOs category, heading a company valued at ₹5,06,600 crore.
The 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List features 117 honourees, up from 97 in 2025, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.
Interestingly, Scorpio remains the most common zodiac sign, shared by 12 honourees.
The list has widened its scope from nine categories in 2025 to twelve in 2026, capturing a broader spectrum of women's leadership.
Together, the honourees represent a combined valuation of ₹39 lakh crore, surpassing Finland's GDP. The average honouree is 48 years old, with the list spanning seven decades, from 19 to 86.
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar are some of the other notable names on the list.
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Apollo Hospitals' Preetha Reddy (68) and Suneeta Reddy (67) jointly lead the Veterans category, backed by a group valuation exceeding ₹1,21,000 crore.
Vaishali Nigam Sinha (56), co-founder and chairperson - sustainability at ReNew Power, leads the New Economy category, with the company valued at ₹22,230 crore.
At just 19, para-archer Sheetal Devi is the youngest woman featured on the list, whereas 86-year-old veteran entrepreneur Rajni Bector is the list's oldest honouree.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "As India's economy and society continue to diversify, our focus going forward is to keep reaching further into the quieter fields, emerging regions, and overlooked forms of achievement where the next generation of women leaders is already at work, waiting to be recognised." Sanjay Raghuraman, Managing Director, Candere, said, "We are delighted to present this second edition, recognising another remarkable group of leaders whose contributions continue to set new benchmarks across diverse fields. Together with Hurun India, we hope this recognition continues to grow in stature - bringing impactful stories to the forefront and honouring exceptional women whose achievements shape India today, while creating an enduring record of leadership for generations to come."