Hurun Women Leaders List: HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Tops Wealth Multiplier, HUL's Priya Nair Leading CEO

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "As India's economy and society continue to diversify, our focus going forward is to keep reaching further into the quieter fields, emerging regions, and overlooked forms of achievement where the next generation of women leaders is already at work, waiting to be recognised." Sanjay Raghuraman, Managing Director, Candere, said, "We are delighted to present this second edition, recognising another remarkable group of leaders whose contributions continue to set new benchmarks across diverse fields. Together with Hurun India, we hope this recognition continues to grow in stature - bringing impactful stories to the forefront and honouring exceptional women whose achievements shape India today, while creating an enduring record of leadership for generations to come."