Sales of Luxury Homes in Mumbai hit Record ₹18,512 Cr in Jan-Jun: Report

Sales of luxury homes priced at ₹10 crore and above in Mumbai rose 12% year-on-year to a record ₹18,512 crore in the first half of 2026.
Luxury housing transactions increased to 957 units from 761 units during the same period last year.
Worli emerged as the top-performing market, with transaction value jumping 79% to ₹4,493 crore and unit sales rising nearly fivefold.
Sales of luxury homes, each costing ₹10 crore and above, in Mumbai rose 12% to a record ₹18,512 crore in the first half of this year on better volumes and price rise, according to a report.
Property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix on Thursday released a report on Mumbai luxury housing.
"Mumbai's luxury residential real estate market has reached a historic milestone, recording its highest-ever half-yearly transaction value of ₹18,512 crore in the first half of calendar year 2026," the report said.
The city saw sales of ₹16,518 crore in the corresponding period of 2025.
In terms of volumes, the sales increased to 957 units from 761 units.
Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, noted that established micro-markets like Worli, Tardeo, Lower Parel and Bandra West continue to lead, backed by improving infrastructure and quality launches.
"Price growth has stayed rational, with developers mindful of overpricing. Secondary markets have moved in sync with primary sales, and with momentum sustained, India's financial capital's luxury segment is positioned for continued, cautious, end-user driven growth," Sharma said.
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Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of CRE Matrix, said there is a sustained momentum in sales, particularly within the ₹20-40 crore segment.
As per the report, the top 10 localities contributed nearly 80% of the city's total primary luxury housing sales value.
Worli recorded transaction value of ₹4,493 crore, up 79% year-on-year, while unit sales surged nearly fivefold to 159 units in January-June 2026 from 35 units in the year-ago period.