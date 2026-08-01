Meta Says It Is Cooperating With Police Over Case On Manipulated Modi Content

Meta said it was cooperating with authorities after Hyderabad Cybercrime Police registered a case over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook and Instagram.
"We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter," a Meta spokesperson said, as per media reports.
The statement came hours after Hyderabad Police registered a case against Meta's India head Arun Srinivas and operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts. The case relates to allegedly manipulated images, videos and reels involving the Prime Minister.
The police action followed a complaint alleging that objectionable content was circulated on social media during protests linked to the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, organised by a group called the Cockroach Janta Party.
According to the FIR, police received the complaint on July 29 from T Saikiran Goud, a social media coordinator with the BJP's Telangana unit. Goud alleged that he came across multiple Instagram and Facebook posts and reels that were derogatory towards Modi and appeared to promote narratives prejudicial to national integrity.
The complainant submitted 20 URLs to the police and sought an investigation into the accounts behind the content. He also asked authorities to preserve electronic evidence and coordinate with Meta to obtain account-related information.
Complaint Alleges AI-Generated Content
The complaint alleged that the posts could spread misinformation, incite hatred, promote hostility and disturb public order. It also claimed that some of the material appeared to have been digitally altered or generated using artificial intelligence.
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"The comments contain offensive language, ridicule, and indecent remarks directed at the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other individuals depicted in the manipulated content," the complainants said, according to details cited in the complaint.
They further alleged that the content had the potential to mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred or public unrest, and affect the dignity of public figures.
Police registered the case under Sections 66(C) and 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, according to ANI.
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Govt Summons Meta Leadership
Separately, the government has summoned Meta's senior leadership over a Facebook post related to the Prime Minister. The company has reportedly expressed regret over the incident and informed the government that additional safeguards have been introduced to prevent similar occurrences.
The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of social media platforms over the circulation of manipulated and AI-generated content. The alleged posts surfaced against the backdrop of protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, led by Abhijeet Dipke, over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and demands for reforms in the education sector.
The campaign recently culminated in a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators also called for the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.