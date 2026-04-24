Major Ports Handled 915.17 Million Tonnes Of Cargo In FY26: Sonowal

Major ports have collectively handled 915.17 million tonnes of cargo in 2025–26, surpassing the annual target of 904 MT, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.
The ports, shipping and waterways minister further said that this marks a year-on-year growth of 7.06%, reaffirming the sector's strong recovery, enhanced efficiency, and sustained growth trajectory.
He said that during 2025-26, overall capex by the Shipping Ministry and its attached organisations was ₹14,953 crore compared to ₹9,708 crore in 2024-25.
"During 2025-26, 94 ships were added to the Indian Flag with the addition of 25.67 lakh Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) compared to 45 ships with 7.72 lakh DWT during 2024-25," the minister said at an event to exchange of MoU between the Delhi School of Economics and think tank RIS (Research and Information System for Developing Countries).
There are 12 major ports wholly-owned by the central government and governed by the provisions of the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021.
These are Deendayal Port, Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Cochin Port, V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.
Sonowal said India's progress in sea-going workforce has been significant and measurable, as the number of Indian seafarers has nearly tripled during the last 12 years.
"India today ranks, amongst the top three countries, as a seafarer provider, contributing roughly 12% of the global maritime workforce.
Stating that these have 99.95% uptime, Agarwal said it "means that when you go to a Tesla charging station, you will always find it working. That's the technology which we are also bringing to India".
He further said,"We are building the same super charging infrastructure in India to bring the same international experience, same ownership experience that we bring to our customers." Stressing on the importance of providing home charging to enable EV adoption in India, Agarwal said, "We have to focus on this and today we have built the capability that we can install home charging in any city, in any state in the country." Since the company started its journey in India last year in July with the launch of the first Tesla Experience Center in Mumbai, he said the company now has three experience centers in India -- Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram.
"We have also expanded our service to two stations -- one in Gurugram and one in Mumbai. We also recently started our service and body shop center in Pune and in this quarter, we will also open service and body shop centers in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad." With Tesla adopting a direct to consumer model, it has delivered its cars across 21 states in India so far.