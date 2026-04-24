Major Ports Handled 915.17 Million Tonnes Of Cargo In FY26: Sonowal

He further said,"We are building the same super charging infrastructure in India to bring the same international experience, same ownership experience that we bring to our customers." Stressing on the importance of providing home charging to enable EV adoption in India, Agarwal said, "We have to focus on this and today we have built the capability that we can install home charging in any city, in any state in the country." Since the company started its journey in India last year in July with the launch of the first Tesla Experience Center in Mumbai, he said the company now has three experience centers in India -- Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram.