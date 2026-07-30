Vedanta Q1 Profit Rises 72% to ₹5,473 Crore; Arun Misra Named CEO, Real Estate Demerger Approved

Vedanta reported a 71.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹5,473 crore in the June quarter, supported by higher sales, stronger global metal prices and a favourable rupee exchange rate.
Revenue from operations surged 53.6% to ₹24,205 crore, while expenses increased to ₹17,558 crore during the quarter.
The company said continuing operations' profit after tax rose 152% year-on-year to ₹5,294 crore and EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹8,469 crore
Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Thursday reported a 71.8% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,473 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, citing higher sales amid rising global metal prices and a lower exchange rate of the rupee.
In the year-ago period, the Anil Agarwal-led company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,185 crore.
Revenue from operations during the first quarter of FY27 rose by 53.6% to ₹24,205 crore from ₹15,754 crore a year ago.
Expenses during the reporting quarter rose to ₹17,558 crore from ₹13,203 crore recorded in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"We have delivered a strong start to FY27, with robust performance across all business segments of demerged Vedanta... This consistent operational execution across our portfolio reflects the strength of our underlying asset base and our continued focus on volume growth, cost efficiency and value creation," Vedanta Ltd Executive Director Arun Misra said.
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In a statement, the company said that the finance cost was higher by nine per cent Y-o-Y but lower by five per cent Q-o-Q.
"Vedanta's demerger is unlocking significant shareholder value, with the combined market cap of resulting companies growing by over ₹71,000 crore in the 1st quarter. Vedanta Limited has delivered strong Q1 results with continuing operations PAT growing to ₹5,294 crore, up 152% Y-o-Y and EBITDA to ₹8,469 crore, up 98% YoY," Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel said.
The board approved the re-appointment of Misra as an Executive Director and additionally designated him as Chief Executive Officer of the company for one year effective from August 1, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders.
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The board has also approved the demerger of its real estate business to unlock significant value.
"The board...approved the draft scheme of arrangement between Vedanta Ltd and Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors for the demerger of the demerged undertaking (as defined in the Scheme) of the company to the resulting company on a going concern basis," the filing said.
The company's net debt stood at ₹8,299 crore as on June 30, 2026, lower by ₹2,223 crore from last quarter, majorly driven by cash flow from operations.
Vedanta Limited is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology.