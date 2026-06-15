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Noida Airport Begins Passenger Flights; First Flight From Lucknow

First takeoff from the Jewar airport followed soon after, marking the start of flight operations at the greenfield project

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  • IndiGo flight 6E 2278 landed at Noida International Airport from Lucknow at 7.58 am on Monday

  • The first takeoff from the airport followed around 8.19 am with passengers including Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and YEIDA officials

  • Officials said the new airport will improve connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh, the NCR, and other parts of the country

Noida International Airport on Monday received its first landing with an IndiGo flight arriving from Lucknow, officials said.

The event was shortly followed by the first takeoff from the greenfield project by a flight to Lucknow. The plane carried villagers from the Jewar region whose land was acquired by the state government for the first phase development of the airport.

IndiGo flight 6E 2278 took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7.12 am and landed at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am, according to airport officials.

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The arrival marked the beginning of flight operations at the Jewar-based airport, an ambitious project aimed at enhancing air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region, and other parts of the country.

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The first flight took off around 8.19 am and had on board, among other passengers, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, including its CEO Rakesh Singh, additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, PCS officer and former Jewar SDM Abhay Singh.

Officials said the new air connectivity is expected to benefit business travellers, students, professionals and other passengers by providing an additional travel option and supporting regional development.

The airport has been developed with a focus on creating a multimodal transport hub, with connectivity through air, road and other modes of transport, officials added.

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