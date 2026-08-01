GSM Foils MD Shooting: Chairman Arrested For Alleged ₹32 Cr Conspiracy

The incident took place on July 24 at the company's premises in Diamond Industrial Estate in Navjeevan, Vasai East, falling under the jurisdiction of Waliv police station. According to police, two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted Parmar and opened fire. The first bullet struck him in the shoulder, and when the shooter allegedly attempted to fire again, the pistol jammed. The attacker then allegedly hit Parmar with the butt of the firearm before fleeing, according to a Times of India report.