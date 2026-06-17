Navi Mumbai International Airport is targeting the launch of international passenger services and cargo freighter operations next month, with initial routes likely focused on Gulf destinations.
The airport is redesigning its proposed Terminal 2 to handle 50 million passengers annually, with long-term plans to expand overall capacity to 90 million passengers.
NMIA aims to develop into a major logistics hub with a cargo handling capacity of 3.2 million metric tonnes annually, supported by metro, rail, road and water transport links.
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to begin international passenger flight operations and cargo freighter services from July 15, marking a significant milestone in the development of India's newest aviation hub.
Speaking on the sidelines of the BCBA Logistics Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, NMIA Chairman Captain BVJK Sharma said the airport is targeting the commencement of both international passenger and cargo operations next month, subject to the completion of final regulatory approvals.
"On July 15, we are starting with freighters and expect operations to ramp up to nearly 18 flights a week," Sharma said. "Hopefully, international passenger flights will also start on the same date."
According to Sharma, the airport's initial international operations are likely to focus on short-haul routes, particularly destinations in the Gulf region.
Final Regulatory Clearances Underway
Sharma said customs authorities have already inspected the airport's infrastructure and operational readiness, with the remaining approvals currently in the final stages.
"The last inspection is being carried out today. This will be followed by Section 45 approval and trials for courier and cargo handling codes, which should lead to a customs trade notice around July 5," he said.
The launch of international services is expected to strengthen Mumbai's aviation capacity and provide relief to the heavily congested Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Terminal 2 Redesigned for Higher Capacity
The NMIA chairman also outlined the airport's long-term expansion plans, revealing that the proposed Terminal 2 is being redesigned to accommodate significantly higher passenger volumes than initially planned.
The original blueprint envisaged a terminal capable of handling 30 million passengers annually. However, the revised plan targets a capacity of 50 million passengers.
"The design work has just started because earlier we were planning a 30-million-passenger terminal. Now we are planning a bigger terminal, so we are redesigning it," Sharma said.
Once completed, Terminal 2 will serve as the airport's dedicated international terminal as NMIA expands toward its ultimate capacity.
According to Sharma, the airport's final development phase aims to create a facility capable of handling 90 million passengers annually and 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, with international travellers expected to account for nearly half of total passenger traffic.
Cargo Hub and Multimodal Connectivity
Cargo operations are expected to play a key role in the airport's long-term strategy. NMIA is targeting an annual cargo-handling capacity of 3.2 million metric tonnes, positioning itself as a major logistics and aviation hub for western India.
To support future growth, the airport is also strengthening multimodal connectivity through projects such as Metro Line 8, high-speed rail links, expanded road networks and proposed water transport services.
Sharma said the airport's master plan is being revised to align with future demand, with infrastructure being developed in phases.
"One core and shell structure will be built, and based on demand and supply, we will open it up in phases," he said.
The launch of international and cargo operations marks the next step in NMIA's efforts to emerge as one of India's largest integrated aviation and logistics hubs over the coming decades.
Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports
Separately, the Centre has increased the windfall tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 16, while leaving the levy on petrol exports unchanged.
Under the revised rates, the special additional excise duty on diesel exports has been raised to ₹14 per litre from ₹13.50 per litre, while the duty on ATF exports has been increased to ₹12.50 per litre from ₹9.50 per litre.
The move comes amid continued volatility in global energy markets following disruptions in West Asia and fluctuations in crude oil prices.