Noida Airport Partners With RedBus for Intercity Connectivity

NIA and redBus will offer direct intercity bus services to and from the airport.
The service will cover more than 20 destinations across North India, including Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Dehradun and Chandigarh.
Passengers will be able to book tickets, track buses live and access 24/7 support through the redBus platform.
Noida International Airport on Thursday announced a partnership with online bus ticketing platform redBus to provide passengers with direct access to intercity bus services from the airport.
According to a statement issued by Noida International Airport (NIA), the partnership is the first collaboration between an airport and a bus mobility platform in India, which aims to improve last-mile connectivity for air travellers.
The tie-up will enable direct intercity bus connections from NIA to more than 20 destinations across North India, including Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Dehradun and Chandigarh, the statement said.
Passengers will be able to book bus journeys to and from the airport through the redBus platform and access services, such as digital ticketing, GPS-enabled live tracking and 24/7 customer support.
The airport has also created a dedicated bus staging area for boarding and de-boarding passengers, with on-ground support staff to assist travellers.
"At Noida International Airport, we are designing every aspect of the passenger journey with convenience and connectivity in mind," NIA Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann said.
He said the partnership would help integrate multiple transportation options into the airport experience and support the vision of developing NIA as a multimodal transport hub.
RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam said the collaboration would enable air travellers to connect with destinations across the region in a "comfortable, reliable and affordable manner".
NIA said improving connectivity through public transport and other modes remains a key focus as the airport prepares to emerge as a major regional hub.