Bryan Johnson Says He May Have 'Taken This Whole Longevity Thing Too Far'

Bryan Johnson posted that he may have "taken this whole longevity thing too far," surprising followers given his public image built around an uncompromising anti-ageing routine
In a separate post, he said he ate animal protein for the first time in six years while travelling in Australia, calling it an experiment rather than a diet change
He said the shift altered his gut microbiome, fibre-digesting bacteria dropped sharply while bile-tolerant bacteria rose, though he stressed this reflected his own body, not a general anti-meat stance
Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for spending millions of dollars each year on his anti-ageing pursuits, has suggested he may be reconsidering his extreme longevity regimen.
The comment surprised many given how central an uncompromising health routine has been to his public identity.
"Been thinking things over and wonder if I've taken this whole longevity thing too far," Johnson, 47, wrote in a post on X.
An Experiment With Meat
In a separate post, Johnson said he had briefly stepped away from his usual protocol while travelling in Australia, eating animal protein for the first time in six years in an effort to fit in socially.
He said the change affected his gut microbiome, with fibre-digesting bacteria such as Roseburia and Agathobacter dropping sharply, while bacteria more tolerant of bile and fat rose substantially. Johnson described the shift as a useful experiment rather than a verdict on meat-eating in general, adding that he isn't opposed to animal protein and that many omnivores maintain healthy microbiomes.
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He said the result reflected what happened in his own body specifically after six years of a diet built around legumes, pea protein, hemp protein, vegetables, olive oil, and similar foods.
Johnson went on to explain the biology behind the change: reduced fiber-digesting bacteria, he said, means less production of compounds that help repair the gut lining and reduce inflammation, potentially leaving the gut wall more exposed.
He added that eating animal protein prompts the body to produce more bile, which can suppress more sensitive bacteria while allowing hardier, less beneficial strains to expand a shift some early research suggests can begin within a day of eating animal food. He was careful to note that people should eat according to their own preferences and that he was simply sharing data from monitoring his own body.
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Recent Health Diagnosis
Johnson's remarks come weeks after he disclosed a diagnosis of Autoimmune Gastritis, a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks the stomach lining.
Johnson said there is currently no known cure and that he plans to monitor the condition closely while exploring emerging treatments. The diagnosis had already prompted widespread discussion online, with some expressing support and others questioning whether years of pushing the limits of anti-ageing science had been worthwhile.