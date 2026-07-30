PhonePe Launches Enterprise Data Platform PulsePro for Hyperlocal Market Intelligence

"Businesses today don't just need more data, they need better intelligence. Since launching PhonePe Pulse in 2021, we have seen a growing demand from organisations looking for deeper market insights to guide expansion and strategic decision-making. PhonePe PulsePro is our response to that need. By leveraging one of India's richest and most comprehensive sources of market intelligence, we are enabling organisations to make smarter decisions while upholding the highest standards of privacy and responsible data use,” Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy at PhonePe, said.