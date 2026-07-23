Meet Kanishka Narayan: The Bihar-Born Leader Now Shaping Britain's AI Future

Bihar-born Kanishka Narayan has been appointed Britain's AI minister, joining the Cabinet after Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government reshuffle.
Born in Muzaffarpur, educated at Oxford and Stanford, Narayan built careers in investment banking, venture capital and public policy.
Narayan will oversee AI regulation, semiconductor investments, AI infrastructure and UK-India technology cooperation as Britain strengthens its position in the global AI race.
Just two years after entering the UK Parliament, Bihar-born Kanishka Narayan has secured a place at Britain's highest decision-making table as the country's minister for artificial intelligence (AI), reflecting the growing strategic importance of the technology in government policymaking.
His elevation comes amid a major cabinet reshuffle by newly appointed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who dissolved the standalone Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), created by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2023.
Narayan will now serve jointly across the Cabinet Office and the newly expanded Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade. While he previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for AI and Online Safety from September 2025, this is his first Cabinet-level role.
Announcing his appointment, Narayan described the move as evidence of the government's commitment to AI.
His appointment places Britain alongside countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Canada and France, which have elevated AI leadership through dedicated ministerial roles.
From Bihar to Britain
Born in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in November 1989, Narayan comes from a family closely associated with legal education. His paternal grandfather, Krishna Kumar, founded Shri Krishna Jubilee (SKJ) Law College, where both his parents—Santosh Kumar and Chetna Sinha—studied law.
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The family later moved to Delhi before relocating to Cardiff, Wales, when Narayan was 12 years old. He has frequently spoken about his parents' early years in Britain, recalling how they worked minimum-wage and night-shift jobs.
He credits those experiences with shaping his views on social mobility, opportunity and human dignity.
Narayan began his education in a state-funded school in Cardiff before earning a scholarship to Eton College, one of Britain's most prestigious schools and the alma mater of 20 British prime ministers, including Boris Johnson.
He later studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Balliol College, University of Oxford, before completing an MBA at Stanford University.
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Career Across Finance, Venture Capital And Government
Before entering politics, Narayan built a career spanning investment banking, venture capital and public policy.
He worked at investment bank Lazard, where he advised boards of major UK companies, government finance ministries and technology entrepreneurs across Europe and the United States, with a focus on AI, fintech and climate-related investments.
His private-sector experience also includes roles at European venture capital firm Atomico and US fintech-focused investor Clocktower Ventures, where he led the firm's European operations.
Narayan later moved into public service, serving as an economist and senior adviser within the UK government.
During this period, he advised Cabinet ministers and the Prime Minister on economic policy and also contributed to drafting Britain's 25-year environment plan as an adviser to the environment secretary.
Rapid Rise In British Politics
Narayan entered Parliament after winning the Vale of Glamorgan constituency for the Labour Party in the 2024 UK general election, becoming Wales' first ethnic minority Member of Parliament.
He was initially appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs before moving to DSIT as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for AI and Online Safety in September 2025.
Within a year, he has been elevated to Cabinet rank, placing him at the centre of Britain's AI strategy.
Leading Britain's AI Agenda
As AI minister, Narayan oversees some of the UK's most significant technology initiatives, including the AI Security Institute, which evaluates the capabilities and safety of advanced frontier AI models.
He has announced hundreds of millions of pounds in investments to strengthen Britain's AI ecosystem, including a £400 million commitment to procure AI chips from British companies and £250 million to expand cloud computing infrastructure.
Narayan has consistently argued that AI will transform Britain's economy and public services.
"AI is likely the most significant technology in human history. Its impact will dwarf other things," he has said.
"The best case for it is compelling beyond our dreams: a reindustrialised Britain, stronger national security, public services transformed for the better."
At the same time, he has acknowledged public concerns over AI's impact on jobs and the pace of technological change, arguing that governments must balance innovation with safeguards.
Building Stronger UK-India Technology Links
Narayan has also played an active role in strengthening technology cooperation between Britain and India.
In February, he co-led a UK delegation with then Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy to the India AI Impact Summit, where he held bilateral discussions with Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on collaboration in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
During the visit, he met technology companies, investors and research institutions in Bengaluru and New Delhi before travelling to his hometown of Patna. Describing Bengaluru as the "beating heart of the world's tech ecosystem," he said closer collaboration between the two countries could unlock significant opportunities.
A Key Voice In Britain's AI Future
With Cabinet status, Narayan is expected to play a leading role in shaping Britain's AI policy, including regulation, semiconductor investments, AI infrastructure and technology adoption across government.
His appointment comes at a time when the UK is positioning itself as a global AI hub, supported by leading research institutions and companies such as Google DeepMind, ElevenLabs, Synthesia and Wayve.
As governments worldwide compete to define the future of artificial intelligence, Narayan now occupies one of the most influential positions driving Britain's strategy in the field.