UK Secures £1.3 Billion Investment Boost, Including Major Bets From Indian Firms

The UK has secured more than £1.3 billion in fresh investments, led by a £1 billion commitment from InfraVia Capital Partners and over £300 million from Hyderabad-based Atri Energy Transition.
Atri Energy Transition and Hexaware Technologies are among the Indian companies investing in Britain, with the projects expected to create more than 1,400 jobs.
The investment announcements come as India seeks a steel export quota worth nearly $900 million under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement amid concerns over British steel import restrictions.
The United Kingdom has secured more than £1.3 billion in fresh investment commitments, including significant investments from Indian companies, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to position the country as an attractive destination for global capital amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
According to media reports, the investments are expected to create more than 1,400 jobs across the UK while supporting the country's clean energy transition and manufacturing ambitions.
Among the largest commitments is a £1 billion investment from Paris-based private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners, which will be directed towards battery storage and flexible energy infrastructure projects.
Indian renewable energy company Atri Energy Transition, headquartered in Hyderabad, has also announced plans to invest more than £300 million in large-scale battery storage projects and advanced manufacturing facilities in the UK.
Meanwhile, technology services firm Hexaware Technologies will invest £25 million to expand its operations in the country, further strengthening the growing economic relationship between India and the UK.
Announcing the investments, Starmer said the commitments would support innovation, strengthen Britain's energy security and generate high-skilled employment opportunities.
"These investments will create thousands of high-skilled jobs, back British innovation and strengthen our energy system," Starmer said.
He added that the government remains focused on creating a stable and competitive business environment capable of attracting long-term global investment despite ongoing global economic challenges.
Investment Push Comes Amid Global Uncertainty
The announcement coincided with Starmer's participation at the G7 Summit, where leaders are discussing a range of issues including global trade, energy security, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and concerns over maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The investments are expected to support Britain's efforts to expand renewable energy capacity, strengthen energy resilience and accelerate industrial growth at a time when many economies are grappling with supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical risks.
India-UK Trade Deal Faces Fresh Hurdles
The investment announcements also come as India and the UK continue discussions on implementing their bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was signed in July 2025.
According to a report by The Indian Express, India is seeking a steel export quota worth nearly $900 million in the UK market to address concerns over steel import restrictions introduced by Britain.
The issue has emerged as a key obstacle to the implementation of the trade pact, despite negotiations having concluded nearly a year ago.
Indian steel producers have argued that the quotas currently proposed by the UK could restrict existing export volumes, potentially limiting the benefits expected under the FTA.
Industry representatives have urged the government to secure a quota at least equivalent to the average value of India's steel and steel product exports to the UK over the past three years.
The outcome of the discussions is likely to be closely watched by businesses on both sides, as the agreement is expected to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries in the years ahead.