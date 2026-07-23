Keen to bring services globally, India a great market: Amazon Leo executive on satellite plans

Amazon's low-Earth-orbit network has nearly 400 satellites in orbit and is eyeing India to expand satellite broadband services, Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Amazon Leo, said on Wednesday.
A source familiar with the company's plans said Amazon Leo is initially looking to offer fixed home broadband services in India, with the offering intended to complement existing terrestrial networks.
The Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), comprising officials from the Defence, Home Affairs and other ministries, met on May 27 this year, during which Amazon Leo made a presentation on how it plans to comply with the prescribed security conditions, the source added.
IMC's views will be conveyed to the telecom department, which, in turn, will inform the company about the observations made and seek a response, the source said.
According to the source, the company submitted its applications about two years back to the Department of Telecom, but given the framework change and unified licence paving the way for an authorisation regime, the company has to transition to a new application now. For the fresh authorisation, the new application will mirror most details furnished in the previous one.
Meanwhile, speaking at IAFI's Space Policy Conference 2026, Hofer said that Amazon Leo's mission and goal is to connect the unconnected and the unserved.
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"We have almost 400 satellites up. Seems like we can't get rockets up fast enough...manufacturing well over 15 satellites a week, so we're very pleased to think (that) back in 2019 that this project...this program, was literally a piece of paper, and how far we've progressed," Hofer said.
He said Amazon Leo is focused on expanding global connectivity services.
Highlighting India as a promising market, Hofer described the country as having a highly digital-oriented administration and significant potential for satellite internet expansion.
"...we're very well looking forward to bringing services around the world. And we certainly believe India is a great candidate, with a very digital-oriented administration. And of course, there are folks that are unconnected, and we believe we can bring competition in and connect those folks with the right broadband services," he said.
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Speaking at another session at the event, Hofer said India matters both as a major economy and an influential international actor.
He noted that it is home to more than 400 million people who are still offline, with many living in remote villages, hilly regions, border areas and islands where satellite connectivity is best suited.
Hofer said India is modernising its regulatory framework at a remarkable speed through the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the new authorisation rules.
According to him, the world is closely watching how India balances openness to new satellite systems with protection of existing services, while its active role at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is helping shape regional and global consensus on satellite spectrum and digital inclusion.
As such, the race in India's satellite communications market is intensifying, with players like SpaceX and Jio in the fray.
Having taken the lead in the telecom services segment on the ground, IPO-bound Jio Platforms is now looking to step up its game in connectivity from the skies with indigenous communication satellites.
According to sources, space regulator IN-SPACe recently found Jio's plans to deploy over 1,600 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites as "technically suitable", paving the path for WPC (Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing of Telecom Department) to approach and reserve the orbital slots with ITU. The plan entails a total capacity of about 4.5 terabits for India, and about 20 earth stations.
The satellite segment is at present dominated by foreign companies like Elon Musk-led Starlink and French satellite operator Eutelsat.
"Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies. There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach.
"For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India. Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India," the company's Managing Director, Akash Ambani, had said last month at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.
Jio satellite arm Jio Satellite Communications already has a licence to provide satcom services. Jio is also partnering with global players for leasing satellite capacity.
Last month, Elon Musk's satellite internet provider Starlink had said it remains in active discussions with the Indian government and has received encouraging feedback on its potential to support the country's connectivity goals, as the company awaits final regulatory clearance to begin commercial operations.