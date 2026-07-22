Future Wars, AI and China: Inside Donald Trump's Push for $1.5 Trn Defence Budget

The Trump administration has proposed a record $1.5 trillion defence budget for FY2027, alongside an $87.6 billion supplemental funding request.
The proposal prioritises spending on personnel, munitions, AI, cyber capabilities, drones and weapons procurement, while replenishing military resources used in recent operations.
The funding plan still requires congressional approval, with supporters calling it essential for national security and critics warning it could significantly increase long-term US federal debt.
The Donald Trump administration has proposed a $1.5 trillion defence funding plan for fiscal year (FY) 2027, arguing that the US must rapidly modernise its armed forces to prepare for future conflicts.
The proposal comes alongside an $87.6 billion supplemental funding request for FY2026 to support ongoing military operations and replenish depleted resources.
Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee on July 21, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged lawmakers to approve the funding, warning that delaying investments could leave the US military unprepared for emerging threats.
Why Is the Pentagon Seeking More Money?
According to Moneycontrol, the proposed defence budget is designed to strengthen military readiness while accelerating investments in advanced technologies, weapons systems and personnel.
General Caine told lawmakers that the military must act before strategic opportunities narrow.
"America's armed forces need $1.5 trillion to meet the military challenges of the future... we must have the funds before we're out of time," he said.
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The administration says the funding will support current military operations while preparing the armed forces for long-term competition with countries such as China and Russia.
What Is the $87.6 Billion Supplemental Request?
Separate from the FY2027 proposal, Congress is also reviewing an $87.6 billion supplemental funding package for FY2026.
Of this amount, approximately $67.1 billion would go directly to the Pentagon, while the remainder would support initiatives including Ebola response efforts in Central Africa, diplomatic security, agriculture and domestic infrastructure.
The defence allocation includes $21 billion for munitions, $17.3 billion for military operations, $12.1 billion for classified programmes, $5.1 billion for cyber capabilities and autonomous systems, $4 billion for space-based intelligence and target tracking, $2.4 billion for drones, and additional funding for readiness, fuel and the National Guard.
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According to Reuters, Hegseth said the supplemental package is intended as an integral part of the broader $1.5 trillion defence strategy.
Why Does the Pentagon Say the Funding Is Urgent?
The Pentagon argues that recent military operations have significantly increased pressure on existing defence budgets.
Reuters reported that Operation Epic Fury and US military deployments around the Strait of Hormuz have cost an estimated $37.5 billion, including projected expenses through September.
Hegseth warned senators that delays in additional funding could force reductions in military training and maintenance, potentially affecting operational readiness.
How Is Modern Warfare Changing?
A major justification for the proposal is the rapidly evolving nature of warfare.
General Caine said advances in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber capabilities and drone technology are transforming military operations.
He cited the conflict in Ukraine as an example of how relatively inexpensive unmanned systems are reshaping battlefields, making advanced technologies accessible not only to major powers but also to non-state actors and extremist organisations.
Caine also warned that America's adversaries are increasingly collaborating by sharing intelligence, military technology and operational expertise across multiple regions.
Where Will the $1.5 Trillion Be Spent?
The FY2027 proposal includes $1.15 trillion in discretionary defence spending and $350 billion in mandatory funding.
According to Pentagon officials, roughly 52% of the total proposal would be allocated to military capabilities and procurement, including aircraft, naval vessels, missiles, tanks, munitions and other advanced weapons.
The administration has also proposed investing more than $100 billion in the US defence industrial base to expand domestic manufacturing capacity and support long-term weapons production through multi-year procurement contracts.
What Happens Next?
The $1.5 trillion proposal is currently a presidential budget request and cannot take effect without congressional approval.
Lawmakers may approve, modify or reduce the proposed allocations during the annual budget process.
Meanwhile, the Senate is separately considering the FY2026 supplemental request, although no date has yet been announced for a floor vote. Budget experts have also raised concerns over the proposal's long-term fiscal implications.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that maintaining defence spending at this level could increase discretionary defence expenditure by $5.8 trillion above baseline projections between FY2027 and FY2036, while adding an estimated $6.9 trillion to the federal debt after interest.