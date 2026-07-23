HAL, Safran Aircraft Engine ink pact to produce turbine ring forgings for LEAP engine programme

Ravi K said, “HAL and Safran share a longstanding and trusted partnership that has evolved over several decades. The signing of this long-term contract reflects the growing confidence of global aerospace OEMs in HAL's technological capabilities and manufacturing excellence.” “By contributing to the LEAP engine programme, we are expanding our footprint in the international civil aerospace market and demonstrating our ability to manufacture complex aero-engine components to global standards,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.