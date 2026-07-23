Supreme Court Holds Gurugram Officials Accountable for Illegal Construction

Supreme Court warns Gurugram civic officials of personal accountability over unimplemented demolition orders
MCG Commissioner and GMDA CEO directed to appear before the court on August 4
Court seeks reports on action against officials linked to unauthorised constructions and alleged fire safety violations
The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to senior civic officials in Gurugram over the prolonged non-enforcement of demolition orders against unauthorised constructions, cautioning that they could be held personally responsible if the orders remain unimplemented.
A Bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R. Mahadevan, while hearing the Loganathan case concerning compliance with building byelaws, land-use regulations and municipal laws across the country, observed that several demolition orders in parts of Gurugram had attained finality but were yet to be executed.
The court directed that if the situation does not show significant improvement by the next hearing on August 4, personal responsibility would be fastened upon the concerned Commissioner or Chief Executive Officer.
The Bench also questioned the absence of disciplinary proceedings against government officials under whose watch building violations were allegedly allowed to persist.
It emphasised that accountability for unauthorised construction should not be restricted to builders and property owners, but must also extend to officials responsible for enforcing statutory regulations. Authorities have consequently been directed to submit detailed reports on action taken against erring officials before the next hearing.
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The Court further expressed serious concern over media reports claiming that nearly 93 per cent of establishments in Gurugram were allegedly violating fire safety norms.
In view of these concerns, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have been directed to appear personally before the Bench on August 4.
The officials must present comprehensive reports detailing compliance with the Court's earlier directions and the enforcement measures undertaken on the ground.
The Bench has indicated that failure to demonstrate effective implementation of demolition orders and other statutory obligations could lead to the initiation of contempt proceedings against senior civic authorities, including Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers.
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The proceedings underline the Supreme Court's growing focus on institutional accountability and regulatory enforcement. The Court's observations signal that administrative inaction in addressing illegal constructions and safety violations may attract direct judicial scrutiny and consequences for officials responsible for ensuring compliance with the law.