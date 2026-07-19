New UK PM Andy Burnham Will Inherit Landmark India Trade Deal—What's Next?

Andy Burnham has assumed office as UK Prime Minister, taking charge days after the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force, with experts expecting continuity in bilateral engagement.
Analysts and business leaders believe trade, investment, defence cooperation, technology and regional partnerships will remain key pillars of the India-UK relationship under Burnham's leadership.
Burnham's long-standing engagement with India, particularly through Greater Manchester's business and innovation partnerships, is seen as a strong foundation for expanding economic ties and unlocking greater investment opportunities.
Andy Burnham will take office at 10 Downing Street on Monday. He succeeds Sir Keir Starmer following an unopposed election to lead the Labour Party.
His premiership begins shortly after the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on July 15, 2026. Reports suggest that the transition occurs amid optimism for sustained bilateral economic cooperation.
While Burnham has pledged a different domestic agenda, strategic experts and diplomats believe the trajectory of India-UK ties will remain largely unchanged, with trade, investment, defence and regional cooperation expected to remain key priorities.
Strong Regional Track Record
The incoming prime minister has a strong track record of engaging with Indian enterprises from his tenure as Mayor of Greater Manchester.
In 2019, the Manchester India Partnership (MIP) organised his delegation to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. The trip sought to boost cooperation across business, education and innovation sectors.
"India is a key market in Greater Manchester's internationalisation strategy as it presents significant opportunities to the city-region, but these opportunities are mutual, and Greater Manchester is also helping India with its own economic growth plans," Burnham said during the tour.
He identified digital technology, engineering, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, academia, tourism, sport and cultural collaboration as areas with significant potential.
Moneycontrol cited Vishakha Yaduvanshi, India's Consul General in Manchester, as saying that the new leader has consistently supported closer ties between India and northern England. She highlighted his December 2025 discussion with former High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and his March 2026 virtual address at the India-North England Opportunity Summit.
Rajesh Agrawal, chair of Labour Friends of India (LFIN), said Burnham values sustained engagement over short-term initiatives. The report said Agrawal added that Burnham's focus on devolved governance mirrors India's federal system by encouraging engagement with individual states, while pointing to his efforts to secure direct flights connecting Manchester and India.