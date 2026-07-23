Rupee rises 5 paise to 96.48 against US dollar in early trade

"State-owned banks were seen selling dollars -- widely viewed as intervention on behalf of the RBI -- around the 96.50 level, preventing a steeper depreciation but the closure remained lower for the rupee on Wednesday. Rupee remains near its all-time closing low and if oil prices keep rising we may see it crossing this level, too," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.