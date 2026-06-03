Cabinet Approves Upgradation of Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31, NH-231 in Bihar

Cabinet approved ₹3,936 cr four-laning of Khagaria-Purnea (NH-31 & NH-231) on BOT Toll mode.
Includes 6.729 km Purnea bypass; cuts travel time to 2 hours, addresses curves and congestion.
Connects 5 Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes and 11 Logistic Nodes for faster goods/passenger movement.
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231 to a four-lane highway in Bihar on BOT (Toll) mode for ₹3,936.05 crore.
The proposed upgradation of the Khagaria-Purnea Section of NH-31 and NH-231in Bihar will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Purnia districts, according to an official statement.
An extended greenfield bypass of Purnea City of 6.729 kilometres in length will be developed as part of the instant project, it added.
The project will increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time to about two hours, and improve overall road safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development, the statement said.
The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Bihar. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 05 PM Gati-Shakti Economic Nodes and 11 Logistic Nodes (04 Major Railway Stations, 01 Airport, 04 NHs, 02 SHs), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.