PM Hails Operationalisation of India-UK CETA; Says it Will Give Fresh Momentum to Farmers, MSMEs

"This is a significant moment in the India-United Kingdom partnership! With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper. Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people," he said in a post on 'X'. The prime minister said the social security agreement will provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises.