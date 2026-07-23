IndusInd Bank Q1 Profit Jumps 72 Pc; Aims for Stronger Profits as Clean-Up Concludes

"... the strategic actions undertaken over the past year have materially strengthened the quality of our balance sheet, earnings profile and operating platform. We are entering FY27 from a position of greater resilience, with stronger fundamentals and improving business momentum," its managing director and chief executive Rajiv Anand, who had to be brought in after the exit of Sumanth Kathpalia amid allegations of fraud and malfeasance against bank officials last year, told reporters here.