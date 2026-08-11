SEBI Mulls Letting FPIs Trade Physically Deliverable Commodity Derivatives

Before trading such contracts, an FPI would first have to tie up with a designated broker or clearing member through a formal agreement, and this arrangement could only be held with one broker at a time. Investors would retain the freedom to square off or roll over positions right up until market close on the day preceding the tender period. Any position still open after that point would be shifted automatically into the designated broker's proprietary account, with the transfer priced at that day's closing or daily settlement value set by the exchange.