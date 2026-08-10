Tata Sons AGM In Limbo: Tata Trusts To Meet On August 13, Here's What's On Agenda

Tata Trusts is likely to meet on August 13 ahead of the Tata Sons AGM.
Trustees may discuss whether the AGM can proceed if the required quorum is not met.
Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as a Tata Sons director is also expected to be on the agenda.
Tata Trusts is likely to hold a crucial board meeting on August 13, just days before the August 18 annual general meeting (AGM) of Tata Sons, amid growing uncertainty over whether the meeting can proceed and how the trusts will vote on key agenda items, according to a Business Standard report citing sources.
The trustees are expected to discuss whether the Tata Sons AGM can be held if the required quorum remains unavailable. They may also take a view on the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a director. Chandrasekaran is due to retire by rotation and is seeking shareholder approval to continue on the board.
The uncertainty stems from restrictions placed on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner. SRTT, one of the two principal Tata Trusts and a major shareholder in Tata Sons, has been barred from holding meetings amid proceedings over the composition of its board of trustees.
Why Tata Sons’ AGM Faces A Quorum Question
Tata Sons’ Articles of Association require an authorised representative jointly nominated by SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to be present for the required quorum at a general meeting, subject to the trusts meeting the specified shareholding threshold.
With SRTT currently unable to convene meetings, questions have emerged over how the two trusts can jointly nominate the representative for the August 18 AGM. Legal views are divided on whether the meeting can proceed without fulfilling this requirement, according to the report.
Advertisement
If the AGM cannot be held, the meeting could be adjourned and reconvened later. If it still fails to take place, the matter could eventually go before the Registrar of Companies, which can grant additional time for holding the meeting, sources told the publication.
The uncertainty is significant because the AGM will consider Tata Sons’ accounts, dividend and other shareholder matters. The company has also proposed the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as a director.
Chandra’s Reappointment, Tata Sons’ Future In Focus
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and became executive chairman in February 2017. His current term as executive chairman runs until February 2027.
Advertisement
While director reappointments are usually routine, the current tensions within Tata Trusts have made his reappointment more closely watched. Tata Trusts, which collectively hold about 66% of Tata Sons, had approved an extension of Chandrasekaran’s executive chairman term last year, but the decision was later put on hold amid reservations expressed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata.
The AGM uncertainty comes at a time when another major question hangs over Tata Sons — whether it will eventually remain a private company or be required to list. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently retained Tata Sons on its list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies, while stating that the inclusion was without prejudice to its application for de-registration.
Tata Sons had repaid its debt and applied for de-registration as a core investment company in 2024 while seeking to remain private. The application is still under examination.
The developments have added to uncertainty around the Tata group, traditionally seen as one of India’s more stable business conglomerates. With the Tata Trusts meeting now expected on August 13, the focus is on whether the group can resolve the governance and quorum questions before the Tata Sons AGM.