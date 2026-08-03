Charity Commissioner May Examine Legal Opinion Questioning 1989 Tata Sons Share Transfer

The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner is likely to examine an external legal opinion that questions the validity of a 1989 transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust to former trustee Naval H Tata, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The opinion was authored by former Supreme Court judge and former National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) chairperson Justice (Retd.) S J Mukhopadhaya. It concludes that the 1989 transfer was "void ab initio," or invalid from the start, citing alleged violations of the Companies Act, 1956, Tata Sons' Articles of Association, and the fiduciary duties of trustees.
The 27-page opinion is dated July 23 and was sought by advocate Katyayani Agrawal on behalf of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. It has since been submitted to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner for review. The opinion represents counsel's assessment of the transaction and does not, by itself, amount to a judicial finding on the validity of the transfer, the report clarified.
Details Of The Alleged Violations
According to the opinion, the 833 ordinary shares were transferred to Naval Tata within a week of his resignation as a trustee in January 1989. The transaction reportedly did not involve any attempt to determine or secure the fair value of the shares, and the share register recorded the consideration as "nil."
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Justice Mukhopadhaya held that the transfer amounted to a related-party transaction that went against the charitable objectives of the trust and was detrimental to its beneficiaries. The opinion also states that the transaction did not meet the requirements of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 1956, which governs the transfer of shares, along with relevant provisions of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.
The opinion specifically examines Articles 58, 59 and 60 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association, which it says required the fair value of shares to be determined and specific procedures to be followed during such transfers. It concludes that these were not procedural lapses but defects serious enough to render the transaction a legal nullity that cannot be corrected.
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The opinion further flags the possible applicability of Section 237 of the Companies Act, 1956, which allows for an investigation into a company's affairs under certain conditions.
Key Conclusions
The opinion draws two central conclusions. First, it states that transferring the 833 shares without an attempt to secure fair value violated the Companies Act and Tata Sons' Articles of Association, making the transfer void from inception.
Second, it concludes that transferring trust assets to a former trustee, in his individual capacity and without fair consideration, went against the public charitable objects of the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust. This, the opinion states, was detrimental to the trust's beneficiaries and amounted to a breach of fiduciary duty.
The legal opinion is currently under review at the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner's office, the report said.
A key issue before the authorities is the nature of the asset in question. Since shares are classified as movable property, the transfer and its ownership will need to be examined under the provisions and rules governing public trusts in Maharashtra, the report added.