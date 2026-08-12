Sensex Falls Over 200 Points As Rising Oil Prices, Middle East Tensions Weigh On Markets

He noted that Brent crude moving above $89 a barrel, amid continued US-Iran tensions and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz, is likely to keep markets under pressure. However, he added that India's growth outlook continues to improve, pointing to SBI's projection of 8% GDP growth for FY27 against the RBI's 6.7% forecast, which, if realised, could support stronger-than-expected corporate earnings. He also highlighted continued stock-specific action in the mid- and small-cap segments driven by earnings and company-specific developments.