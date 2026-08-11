Aviation Ministry Summons Air India CEO Wilson Over Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident

The ministry's move comes days after authorities opened an investigation into the incident involving an Airbus A320neo aircraft. The company said it was extending technical support to the authorities handling the case. "In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," it said in a statement.