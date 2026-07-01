Tata Sons August 18 AGM to Decide Chandrasekaran's Board Seat Renewal

Chandrasekaran's Tata Sons board seat is up for renewal at the August 18 AGM.
Only Sir Dorabji Tata Trust will be eligible to vote this year.
His third term reappointment remains undecided amid differences with Noel Tata.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran's board seat is set for renewal at the company's annual general meeting on August 18, an event expected to draw close attention amid ongoing tensions among the conglomerate's key stakeholders, according to a report by the Economic Times.
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and was elevated as chairman in January 2017. His chairmanship is legally tied to his board position, meaning he must be reappointed as director to continue at the helm.
The AGM agenda includes adoption of accounts, the chairman's salary, and renomination of directors by rotation, the report added.
Point to note: Renominations have traditionally been routine, though changing stakeholder dynamics could make this year's proceedings more contentious.
So far, only one renomination has been challenged, by the SP Group in 2022, when Vijay Singh was being reappointed as a nominee director. The reappointment went through after a majority of stakeholders voted in favour.
This year's AGM is significant because the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) will be the only principal Tata Trust eligible to vote, following legal restrictions currently placed on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust after action initiated by the Maharashtra charity commissioner. SDTT holds nearly 27% of Tata Sons. The report, however, said that decisions on critical matters would still require broader alignment among trustees.
Reappointment Remains Undecided
Chandrasekaran was granted a second five-year term in February 2022. He had joined the Tata Sons board on October 25, 2016, along with Ralph Speth, then chief executive of JLR, shortly after Cyrus Mistry's ouster. He was serving as CEO of TCS at the time. The late Ratan Tata, who stepped in as interim chairman, led the selection process that resulted in Chandrasekaran's formal appointment as executive chairman on January 12, 2017.
Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, passed a resolution in July 2025 supporting Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third executive term. However, Tata has since expressed reservations over the move. Such reappointments are typically formalised close to the end of a tenure.
The matter surfaced prominently at a Tata Sons board meeting on February 24, where directors reportedly differed with Noel Tata over Chandrasekaran's continuation. While the majority favoured putting the third term to a vote, Noel Tata pushed for a deferment until June, citing concerns over losses at Air India and newer ventures such as BigBasket. Notably, the reappointment was not discussed at the last board meeting held in June.