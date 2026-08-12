Jane Street To Repay $5.5 Bn Loan In Major Debt Overhaul

Jane Street plans to repay its $5.5 billion floating-rate loan early as part of a wider debt overhaul
S&P and Fitch said the firm will replace existing borrowings with $14.6 billion in new senior secured notes
The refinancing will also support trading expansion, technology infrastructure and other corporate purposes
Jane Street Group is set to repay its $5.5 billion floating-rate senior secured Term Loan B ahead of schedule as part of a broader restructuring of its long-term debt, according to separate assessments released by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.
The trading firm plans to retire about $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion of existing borrowings, including its term loan and outstanding senior secured notes, through a new $14.6 billion senior secured notes issuance, the rating agencies said.
According to S&P Global Ratings, the proposed notes will have staggered maturities in 2031, 2033 and 2036.
S&P assigned a 'BB' issue rating to the upcoming debt issuance, two notches below investment grade.
The agency said Jane Street would use the proceeds to retire its existing long-term borrowings, while additional funds would support general corporate purposes, including providing trading capital for the continued expansion of its operations.
S&P said it continues to see risks associated with Jane Street's rapid growth, particularly market and operational risks. However, it also cited the firm's “record of strong profitability” and the “increased scale and scope of its trading franchise” in its assessment.
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Leverage Impact Likely To Remain Limited
Fitch Ratings said Jane Street's long-term issuer default rating of 'BBB-' and Stable Outlook would remain unaffected by the funding restructure.
According to Fitch, Jane Street will redeem all $5.7 billion of its outstanding senior secured notes alongside the early repayment of the $5.5 billion term loan. The new $14.6 billion issuance will be divided into three tranches with different maturity dates.
After financing costs, remaining proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including technology infrastructure investments and the continued expansion of trading strategies, Fitch said.
The rating agency does not expect the transaction to materially alter Jane Street's leverage position. While corporate debt is likely to rise, Fitch said balance-sheet leverage should remain manageable compared with its 6.2x level in the first quarter of 2026 and its 10x downgrade trigger.
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Fitch added that moving towards a smaller and more concentrated investor base could reduce funding flexibility. However, it said this was offset by the expected participation of large, established financial institutions and the firm's continued access to capital markets.
Jane Street generated a record $39.6 billion in trading revenue last year. It was in talks with firms including Pacific Investment Management Co. regarding financing, as per a report by Bloomberg.
The debt overhaul could also reduce the extent of Jane Street's public financial disclosures by shifting its funding towards a more concentrated group of investors.