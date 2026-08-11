Trump’s Posts For $100,000 A Month? Over 10 Firms Sign Up For Faster Truth Social Feed

Trump Media has attracted more than 10 firms to its paid Truth Social data feed
The company is charging some high-frequency traders up to $100,000 monthly
The service has drawn scrutiny over whether faster access to Trump's posts gives traders an unfair advantage
Trump Media & Technology Group has signed up more than 10 customers for a paid service offering faster access to posts from prominent Truth Social accounts, with high-frequency trading firms paying as much as $100,000 a month, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The development marks an early commercial push for Truth API, a data-licensing service launched by Trump Media that provides machine-readable feeds of posts from the 10 most influential accounts on Truth Social.
At the company’s first-ever earnings call on Monday, interim Chief Executive Kevin McGurn said the early customers were primarily high-frequency trading firms paying between $60,000 and $100,000 a month, as per WSJ.
Trump Media is also in “active” discussions with other potential customers, including artificial-intelligence hyperscalers, McGurn said.
The company eventually plans to make the service available to retail traders as well.
“Today, we’re in the early innings,” he said.
Reuters had reported in July that Trump Media was pitching Wall Street trading and investment firms a $100,000 monthly fee for the fastest access to posts, alongside a discounted $60,000 monthly plan for firms committing to three years.
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The Truth API, unveiled in July, provides round-the-clock access to influential Truth Social posts and an archive dating back to 2022.
The service was expected to give high-frequency traders an advantage of milliseconds, which can be significant when executing large trades, as per Reuters.
Questions Over Access To Trump's Posts
The service has attracted criticism because posts by US President Donald Trump can influence financial markets.
Reuters cited the example of April 9, 2025, when US stock indexes rose sharply after Trump announced on Truth Social that he would pause many of his new tariffs for 90 days.
Government watchdogs and congressional Democrats have questioned whether the arrangement allows traders to profit from faster access to information posted by the president.
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Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, wrote to McGurn on July 30 demanding information including the names of Truth API subscribers, according to the WSJ.
McGurn rejected the criticism, saying the service merely provides “fractionally faster” access to public information. “The criticism is misinformed,” he said.
Trump Media Faces Wider Biz Challenges
The controversy comes as Trump Media continues to search for a sustainable business model. The company reported a net loss of $238 million on revenue of $1.7 million in the second quarter, with losses attributed in large part to poorly timed bitcoin investments, the WSJ reported.
The company has also abandoned deals with Crypto.com involving a prediction-market feature and a digital-asset treasury.
Trump Media is still seeking to complete its proposed merger with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies, with McGurn saying the deal could close by the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, the company’s shares fell about 8% on Monday. Trump’s revocable trust holds roughly 41% of Trump Media’s outstanding shares, according to regulatory filings cited by Reuters.