Diageo Contests FSSAI's Prohibition Order On McDowell's Rum In Bombay HC

The action, described as the biggest such crackdown in years, sent shockwaves through the country's $40 billion liquor industry. While Diageo had earlier informed Indian stock exchanges that it was contesting the decision in court, its non-public filing has now laid out detailed arguments for the first time against restrictions on "McDowell's No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum," manufactured in Maharashtra and marketed by the company as one of its best-selling products, the report added.