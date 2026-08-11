Retail Investor Losses In F&O Segment Fall 18% To ₹91,685 Cr In FY26

The number of individual investors trading in equity derivatives fell by close to a fifth to 78.60 lakh during the year, the government said, attributing the decline to a series of regulatory measures introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over the past 18 months to curb speculative activity in the segment. Both retail trading volumes and overall turnover in equity derivatives, comprising futures and options, also declined in FY26 compared to the previous year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.