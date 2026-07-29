Who Are Tata Sons' Newest Shareholders? Meet Noel Tata's Three Children

Noel Tata's three children have joined the list of Tata Sons shareholders after inheriting shares from their grandmother, Simone Tata.
Each sibling now holds two Tata Sons shares, while Noel Tata's own holding has also increased.
The inheritance marks the first time the next generation of Noel Tata's family has directly held equity in Tata Sons.
Noel Tata's three children—Leah, Maya and Neville Tata—have become shareholders in Tata Sons for the first time after inheriting shares from their grandmother Simone Tata, according to a report by The Times of India (ToI).
The report, citing Tata Sons' FY26 documents, said each of the three siblings now holds two shares in the holding company. Although the number of shares is small, each Tata Sons share is estimated to be worth around ₹4–5 crore.
The three siblings, who are all associated with businesses within the Tata Group, were not listed as shareholders in the company's FY25 documents.
Inheritance Reshapes Family Shareholding
Simone Tata held eight Tata Sons shares before her death in December 2025. Her holding was subsequently divided equally among her son Noel Tata and her three grandchildren.
As a result, Noel Tata's shareholding increased to 4,060 shares from 4,058, while Leah, Maya and Neville Tata entered the shareholder register with two shares each.
The report noted that Tata Sons has not changed its equity capital for decades, with most individual shareholders acquiring their holdings through inheritance rather than fresh allotments.
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Ratan Tata's Shares Yet to Be Transferred
Ratan Tata, who died in October 2024, continues to be listed as the holder of 3,368 Tata Sons shares. He had bequeathed the shares to his two philanthropic foundations, but the transfer is yet to be completed.
Noel Tata's elder half-brother Jimmy Tata remains among the company's prominent individual shareholders, holding 3,262 shares.
The latest changes highlight how ownership of Tata Sons continues to remain concentrated within long-standing family holdings, with share transfers taking place primarily through inheritance as the company has not issued fresh equity in decades.
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The shareholding changes come as Tata Sons ended FY26 on a strong financial footing. According to the company's annual report, the board has proposed a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per ordinary share for FY26, up sharply from ₹64,900 a year earlier. If approved by shareholders, the total dividend payout would rise to ₹4,475 crore.