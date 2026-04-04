Sarvam AI Nears Mega Fundraise to Take on Global AI Giants

Sarvam AI eyes $300–350 million round at $1.5B+ valuation
Backed by global investors; deal may close soon
India-built AI models boost investor confidence and sovereign AI push
India’s homegrown AI start-up, Sarvam AI, is nearing a $300-350 million funding round as it aims to build a domestic player to rival leading players from the US and China, Bloomberg reported. The Bengaluru-based company is planning to raise the funding at a valuation of $1.5-1.55 billion.
The report stated that the round could close as soon as next week. Investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, are expected to lead the round. Others like Nvidia, Amazon and Prosperity7 Ventures will participate in the fundraise.
If completed, the round could become the largest private funding deal for an Indian start-up this year and the biggest capital infusion into a pure-play Indian AI company to date.
Investor interest in the Bengaluru-based company has reportedly strengthened following its recent product developments. At the India AI Impact Summit in February, Sarvam AI unveiled two large language models with 30 billion and 105 billion parameters.
These models were trained from scratch in India and positioned as cost-effective alternatives with strong benchmark performance, particularly for Indian language applications. The launch has reinforced confidence in the company’s technical capabilities and its potential to address local AI needs.
Sarvam’s AI Vision
Founded in July 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI is focused on building full-stack generative AI systems, spanning foundational model research to enterprise deployment tools.
The company is part of India’s broader push toward sovereign AI, alongside initiatives such as BharatGen and firms like Gnani.ai.
The growing investor interest also aligns with India’s wider efforts to develop domestic AI infrastructure. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government has been supporting access to high-performance computing resources and foundational model development.
Sarvam AI has emerged as a key beneficiary of this push, securing a significant allocation of Nvidia H100 GPUs through Yotta Data Services. Its rapid rise underscores how both global and domestic investors increasingly view it as a leading contender in India’s ambition to build sovereign AI alternatives to global Big Tech players.