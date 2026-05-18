Strides Pharma Q4 Profit Jumps 51% at ₹129 Crore

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday reported a 51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 129.28 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 driven by a good growth in its main markets excluding the US.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 85.62 crore for the year-ago period, Strides Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs 1,323.47 crore as compared to Rs 1,190.39 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
In the fourth quarter, revenue from main markets excluding the US was up at Rs 645.8 crore as compared to Rs 480 crore in the year-ago period. The US market revenue was at Rs 646.7 crore, down from Rs 651.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an investor presentation.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,178.59 crore as compared to Rs 1,071.71 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
In FY26, consolidated net profit was at Rs 574.52 crore as compared to Rs 3,597.51 crore in FY25, which was boosted by a profit after tax from discontinued operations of Rs 3,188.11 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,858.68 crore as against Rs 4,565.34 crore.
Commenting on the performance, Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur said the company continued to deliver strong performance across profitability, efficiency, and growth metrics during FY26, primarily driven by the Ex-US markets, "Our calibrated strategy in Ex-US markets is delivering results, with these markets outpacing overall company growth. The US business remained stable during the year, though impacted by a weaker flu season in the second half," he added.
Komandur further said,"Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and a challenging external environment, we are committed to delivering long-term sustainable and profitable growth." The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each, at the rate of 50 per cent, for FY26, the company said.