Strides Pharma Q4 Profit Jumps 51% at ₹129 Crore

Commenting on the performance, Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur said the company continued to deliver strong performance across profitability, efficiency, and growth metrics during FY26, primarily driven by the Ex-US markets, "Our calibrated strategy in Ex-US markets is delivering results, with these markets outpacing overall company growth. The US business remained stable during the year, though impacted by a weaker flu season in the second half," he added.