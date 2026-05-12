Mekr Secures ₹67 Cr to Scale India-Made Consumer Electronics

Mekr raises ₹67 crore Series A led by Avaana Capital funding round.
Startup builds integrated ODM platform for consumer electronics manufacturing in India.
Funds to boost R&D, automation, exports and supplier localisation capabilities.
Mekr Technologies, a New Delhi-based consumer electronics design and manufacturing platform, has secured ₹67 crore in a Series A funding round. The investment was led by Avaana Capital, with participation from the Titan Capital Winners Fund.
Founded in 2022 by Anand Yadav and Gaurang Kuchhal, Mekr operates as an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) specialising in home and kitchen appliances, personal care items and car accessories. The company provides an integrated operating system that manages the full product lifecycle, including initial concept, prototyping, proprietary tooling, certification and mass manufacturing.
The company utilises modular architecture and shared core technologies to reduce production timelines for brands. These technologies include brushless DC (BLDC) motor systems, precision gear mechanisms, heating systems, load cells and in-house mold design.
To date, Mekr has developed a portfolio of more than 100 SKUs and has partnered with over 40 brands, including Croma, Wipro, Amazon Basics and Flipkart.
Scaling Manufacturing Capabilities
Mekr intends to use the ₹67 crore infusion to deepen investments in research and development (R&D), product engineering and proprietary tooling. The company also plans to allocate funds toward supplier localisation, manufacturing automation and enhancing quality systems. A primary objective of this funding is to strengthen export readiness to facilitate expansion into global markets.
The founders stated that the company’s vision is to build a technology-led platform that enables India to become self-reliant in electronics manufacturing. They aim to produce high-quality products at globally competitive costs. Vikas Verma, a partner at Avaana Capital, noted that Mekr's design-led approach addresses India’s structural reliance on imported components for domestic appliances.
India’s small home appliances market is currently estimated at over ₹40,000 crore and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% to 9%. However, the sector remains significantly dependent on imports. Mekr aims to address this by establishing a localised, energy-efficient manufacturing ecosystem capable of competing on a global scale.