However, this comes at a time when the country as a whole underspends on R&D, hovering around 0.6%–0.7% of GDP. To this, Nagaraj says, “As for R&D investment, yes, we need to invest more as a country. We have not done enough in the past. If India wants to become a true product nation, higher investment in research and development is essential. That will be a key factor in strengthening our AI ecosystem.”