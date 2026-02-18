If We’re Not Ambitious, We’ll Only Build Small Things: Sarvam's Vivek Raghavan

A

That is the intent of what you do. Not just that I built after coming back from the Valley — for 15 years I actually worked in what we call today India’s DPI as a volunteer.

This time we decided that a company is the right way entrepreneurship is the right way to achieve the goal. In the end, achieving the goal is what is more important. We want to build a deep-tech company out of India.

How do you build a deep-tech company out of India? You have to show success. Based on that success, people will say that it can be done here too. That’s the point.