Sarvam AI Nears $1.5 Bn Valuation as HCLTech Leads Mega Round

According to The Economic Times and Outlook Business, the deal aligns with the IndiaAI Mission, which has recently facilitated the company's access to high-performance Nvidia H100 GPUs via Yotta Data Services. By developing indigenous foundational models like the Sarvam-105B, which utilises a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture for cost-efficiency, the firm is addressing critical linguistic gaps across all 22 official Indian languages.