Flipkart Minutes to Break Away With Its Own App by July Amid Quick Commerce Push

Flipkart is considering launching a dedicated app for its quick commerce vertical, Flipkart Minutes, according to a report by Economic Times. The standalone app could be ready before the company's annual Big Billion Days sale later this year, with a pilot targeted for July and a full rollout expected by the end of 2026.
According to the report, a dedicated internal team is already working on the product, while Flipkart is also evaluating whether users prefer a separate app over accessing Minutes through the main Flipkart platform.
Scaling Up Fast
The move reflects Flipkart's growing focus on quick commerce. Flipkart Minutes has expanded to 800 dark stores as of March and is on track to reach 1,200 in the near term. The company is adding 100 dark stores every month and aims to be live in around 250 cities by June 2026.
The broader quick commerce market in India is expected to grow into a $40 billion opportunity by 2030, drawing sustained investor interest despite ongoing concerns around profitability.
Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto currently hold dominant positions in the segment, while Amazon India and Reliance's JioMart are also aggressively trying to grow their share. Amazon has announced plans to invest ₹2,800 crore to strengthen its quick commerce service, Now.
The standalone app strategy is not new to the industry. Zomato operates Blinkit as a fully separate app for 10-minute grocery and household delivery, while Swiggy, which has traditionally followed a super-app model with Instamart housed within its main app, is reportedly also transitioning Instamart into a standalone app to improve user experience.
Beyond Quick Commerce
Flipkart's ambitions extend well beyond quick commerce. The Walmart-owned company is also reportedly exploring entry into food delivery, with plans to pilot the service in Bengaluru around June and a full-scale launch targeted by the end of 2026.
Additionally, Flipkart is said to be considering a move into movie and live events ticketing, with a potential launch as early as May, putting it in direct competition with incumbents like BookMyShow and Eternal's District.
The expansion push comes as Flipkart prepares for a major initial public offering, expected in late 2026 or early 2027. The company has already completed its reverse flip to India from Singapore. It is currently exploring a pre-IPO funding round of about $2.5 billion, with Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy meeting bankers across the US, Singapore and London to gauge investor appetite.