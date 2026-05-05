Legal AI Startup Jurisphere.ai Secures $2.2Mn Funding Round

Jurisphere.ai raises $2.2mn led by InfoEdge Ventures
Platform uses AI to support legal research, drafting and document workflows
Over 500 teams use product across law firms, enterprises and institutions
Jurisphere.ai, a legal technology startup, has raised $2.2 million in a funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures, with participation from Flourish Ventures, Antler and 8i Ventures, the company said.
Founded in 2024 by Manas Khandelwal, Varun Khandelwal and Sumit Ghosh, the company is developing an artificial intelligence-based platform aimed at supporting legal workflows.
Jurisphere said its platform is currently used by more than 500 teams across law firms, enterprises and public institutions for tasks such as legal research, drafting, document review and collaboration.
“We believe the next phase of legal AI is not just about productivity gains, but about enabling execution. By combining AI with a network of legal professionals, we’re building a platform that brings structure, speed, and reliability to how legal work gets done," said Khandelwal.
The company is now expanding its model to integrate a network of legal professionals with its AI systems. The platform is designed to connect users with lawyers and enable collaboration within a shared digital workspace, while legal services continue to be delivered by independent professionals.
The funding will be used to expand the platform globally and scale its network of legal professionals.
Investors said the company is attempting to address gaps in the legal services ecosystem by combining software tools with execution capabilities.
The development comes as legal services increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and access to expertise.