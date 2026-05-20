Eureka Forbes Q4 Profit Rises 3% to ₹51 Crore; FY26 Revenue Grows 11.5%

Eureka Forbes Ltd, which operates in the health and hygiene products segment, on Tuesday reported a 3.12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 51.03 crore in the March quarter of FY26, helped by water purifiers and other businesses.
The company had a net profit of Rs 49.48 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the firm, which is now promoted by Lunolux, a special purpose vehicle of private equity firm Advent International.
Revenue from operations was up 11.6 per cent to Rs 683.72 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 612.65 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The growth was "led by double-digit growth in water purifiers and strong growth in emerging categories" along with a "double-digit growth in products business", said Eureka Forbes in its earnings statement.
Its services business momentum also reported a double-digit growth during the quarter, the company said.
Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 12.37 per cent to Rs 620 crore in the March quarter year-on-year.
Total income, which includes other income, was up 11.6 per cent to Rs 688.61 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.
However, net profit was down 1 per cent to Rs 162.62 crore for the entire FY26. It was at Rs 164.41 crore a year ago.
Total consolidated income was up 11.47 per cent to Rs 2,732.79 crore for the financial year ended March 2026.
This was "led by multiple growth engines as water purifier, robotics, softeners & air purifier" business of the company, said Eureka Forbes.
Commenting on the results, MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: "We closed FY26 with a strong quarter and a solid full-year performance despite a challenging external environment. Q4 revenue grew 11.6 per cent YoY, and we delivered our highest-ever quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2 per cent." About the outlook, he said in this uncertain and challenging environment, "we will remain sharply focused on driving growth through sustained investments and sharper execution, and on driving profitability by aggressively reducing inefficiencies and improving productivity".
Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 486.55 on BSE, down 1.33 per cent from the previous close.