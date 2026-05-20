Eureka Forbes Q4 Profit Rises 3% to ₹51 Crore; FY26 Revenue Grows 11.5%

Commenting on the results, MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: "We closed FY26 with a strong quarter and a solid full-year performance despite a challenging external environment. Q4 revenue grew 11.6 per cent YoY, and we delivered our highest-ever quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2 per cent." About the outlook, he said in this uncertain and challenging environment, "we will remain sharply focused on driving growth through sustained investments and sharper execution, and on driving profitability by aggressively reducing inefficiencies and improving productivity".