Anthropic Eyes $900 Bn Valuation, Closing Gap with OpenAI

Anthropic weighs funding that could push valuation beyond $900bn.
Talks remain early stage with no final decision made yet.
Strong investor demand reflects rapid growth in AI adoption globally.
Anthropic public benefit corporation (PBC) is exploring a fresh funding round that could value the artificial intelligence developer at more than $900bn, reported Bloomberg.
Anthropic is in early-stage discussions with investors are a new funding round that could significantly increase its valuation. The company has not made any final decision yet. It has previously turned down even higher valuation offers but is now revisiting fundraising as demand for its AI products grows and it prepares for possible long-term expansion, including a potential IPO.
The Claude maker has previously resisted several inbound proposals from investors for a new round at a valuation of $800bn or more, Bloomberg reported.
The new discussions, which have not been reported, coincide with a push by Anthropic to ramp up fundraising amid the breakout success of its AI software. Anthropic, which Bloomberg has reported is considering an initial public offering as soon as October, has been on the hunt for more infrastructure to meet growing demand for its products.
Google recently committed to invest $10bn in Anthropic at a $350bn valuation, the same amount it was valued at in a funding round in February. The Alphabet Inc – owned company plans to invest up to another $30bn in Anthropic if the startup hits certain performance targets.
Amazon.com Inc is also investing $5bn in Anthropic at a $350bn valuation, with plans to inject $20bn more over time. It’s unclear whether those two firms will be part of the upcoming funding round.
Founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI employees, Anthropic has since emerged as a leader in the AI sector. Anthropic has developed a series of AI tools aimed at overhauling the way businesses handle tasks from coding to cybersecurity.
In early April, the company unveiled a new model called Mythos that is purportedly able to detect and exploit vulnerabilities in a wide range of critical software. Anthropic deemed it to be too dangerous for wide release and has instead let a limited group of companies begin testing it on their own systems. However, the model has been accessed by a small group of unauthorised users, Bloomberg News has reported.
AI Investment Surge Continues
Global artificial intelligence investment has surged sharply as enterprises scale adoption across industries.
According to Stanford’s AI Index, corporate AI investment exceeded $250 billion in 2024, reflecting rapid growth in private funding and deal activity.
This expansion is driven by rising enterprise deployment of generative AI, automation tools, and infrastructure build-outs that are reshaping productivity and business operations globally.