India’s Sarvam AI Eyes $350 Mn Round Backed by Nvidia, Amazon

Sarvam AI’s funding round may reach $320–350 million at ~$1.5 billion valuation
Glade Brook in talks to invest $20–25 million alongside global strategics and VCs
Nvidia, Amazon, HCLTech expected to anchor large strategic portion of the round
India’s AI funding momentum continues to build as India’s homegrown AI start-up Sarvam AI is in advanced discussions to raise a major funding round that could value the Bengaluru-based company at around $1.5 billion, according to The Economic Times.
Glade Brook Capital is reportedly in talks to invest $20–25 million, joining a crowded round that reflects rising global interest in India’s AI ecosystem.
The latest funding round for the Bengaluru-based foundational model startup will see strategic investors Nvidia, Amazon and HCLTech participate, along with venture capital firms Bessemer Venture Partners and Prosperity 7 Ventures.
Existing investors Peak XV Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Khosla Ventures are also expected to participate in the round, the report said.
Term sheets have been signed and the final structure of the round is being finalised. Around $150–200 million is expected to be invested by the three strategic investors—Nvidia, Amazon and HCLTech, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
India’s AI Bet Gains Global Traction
Founded in 2023, Sarvam AI is focused on building India-first large language models and AI infrastructure designed for local languages and enterprise use cases. The company has positioned itself as a sovereign AI platform targeting sectors such as government services, enterprise automation and digital public infrastructure.
The start-up’s valuation trajectory has seen a sharp rise from $110 million in 2023 to nearly $1.5 billion in the current round, reflecting broader investor enthusiasm in foundational AI companies emerging from India. Recent partnerships with global firms such as Qualcomm, Nokia, Bosch and others have further strengthened its commercial positioning.
Nvidia, Amazon Drive Sarvam AI Growth Edge
Industry observers note that strategic investors like Nvidia, Amazon and HCLTech bring critical capabilities including GPU access, cloud infrastructure and enterprise deployment channels, making them central to Sarvam’s long-term AI scaling strategy.
The deal also highlights a wider trend of increasing capital inflows into AI startups globally, with large funding rounds becoming more common as investors back foundational model companies with infrastructure-heavy requirements.