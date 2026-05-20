SC Asks Finance Ministry to Produce Cabinet Documents on Yes Bank's AT-1 Bond Write-Off

What Happened in 2020

The case goes back to March 5, 2020, when the central government imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank as the private lender was on the brink of collapse. The RBI superseded the bank's board and appointed an administrator. Days later, the government cleared a reconstruction scheme for the bank, under which the court-appointed administrator wrote down two tranches of AT-1 bonds, reducing their combined value of ₹8,415 crore to zero.