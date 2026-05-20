LinkedIn Layoffs Signal AI-Driven Job Shift — What It Means

According to a study by MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, AI can already perform the work of approximately 11.7% of the US labour market, representing over 11.7% of the US labour market, representing over $1.2trn in wages across finance, healthcare and professional services. Meanwhile, around 30% of US companies have already replaced workers with AI tools and roughly 1 in 6 employers expects AI to reduce headcount further in 2026.