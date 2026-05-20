LinkedIn Layoffs Signal AI-Driven Job Shift — What It Means

LinkedIn announced layoffs alongside broader artificial intelligence restructuring plans globally.
Meta also plans to shift thousands of employees into newly created AI-focused organisational teams.
Experts warn AI-driven layoffs may not always guarantee meaningful long-term financial returns.
LinkedIn has announced job cuts affecter more than 600 employees, which will take effect on July 13, according to New York Post.
Citing a report by NBC News, ANI reported that Meta is also planning a major restructuring exercise that includes layoff affecting about 10% of its workforce while simultaneously shifting around 7,000 employees into AI-focused roles.
The report revealed that Meta will reorganise these employees into four new AI-focused organisations as part of its broader strategy to increase investments in artificial intelligence.
As part of the restructuring, around 8,000 employees are expected to be laid off, while nearly 6,000 open positions will remain vacant. Meta had earlier detailed the restructuring in an internal memo in April.
Automation Doesn't Equal Job Loss
According to NBC news, Janelle Gale Meta’s head of people, had said in the April memo, “We’re doing this as part of our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we’re making.”
“This is not an easy tradeoff and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here,” she added.
Analyst at JP Morgan Chase reportedly downgraded Meta shares, stating that the company faces a “more challenging path to return” compared to rivals in the AI race.
According to a study by MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, AI can already perform the work of approximately 11.7% of the US labour market, representing over 11.7% of the US labour market, representing over $1.2trn in wages across finance, healthcare and professional services. Meanwhile, around 30% of US companies have already replaced workers with AI tools and roughly 1 in 6 employers expects AI to reduce headcount further in 2026.
The Times of India, in its May 19 report, cited the BCG’s analysis of nearly 165mn US jobs, stated that task automation does not equal job loss, most roles will remain but will change substantially.
What's AI-Driven Layoffs
Corporate offices are suddenly seeing massive wave of layoffs to offset their investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Citing a global survey by the technology researcher firm, Gartner, The Economic Times reported that the corporate rush to fire workers can be a misplaced strategic move.
The data revealed that cutting staff might temporarily free up cash in a budget but it completely fails to deliver actual financial returns on AI investments.