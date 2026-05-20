Orkla India Q4 Profit up Twofold to ₹73 Crore

Orkla India, a multi-category food company, on Tuesday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 73.43 crore for March quarter FY26, helped by a higher EBITDA.
The company had logged a profit of Rs 35.24 crore during January-March FY25, according to a regulatory filing from the company, which owns brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern.
Revenue from operations grew 5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 625.8 crore in March quarter of FY26.
“The company reported a revenue growth (operations) of 5 per cent year-on-year despite external headwinds arising from geopolitical volatility and temporary market disruption in Kerala,” said Orkla India in its earnings statement.
EBITDA in the quarter stood at Rs 100 crore with EBITDA margins of 16 per cent. Total expenses were Rs 541.92 crore, up 4.8 per cent year-on-year.
Total income, which includes other income, rose 5 per cent to Rs 640.75 crore in Q4.
In the entire FY26, Orkla India’s net profit was up 11.7 per cent to Rs 285.67 crore. Total income was up 3.88 per cent to Rs 2,550.57 crore.
“EBITDA margins expanded to 16.9 per cent during FY’26, supported by volume-led growth of 5.9 per cent and disciplined operational management,” it said.
This is the third quarter results filing of Orkla India, which was listed on the BSE last year and shares began trading on the exchanges from November 6, 2025.
Over the outlook, Managing Director & CEO Sanjay Sharma said, though towards the end of FY26, the West Asia conflict impacted its operations, the company has responded with agility, ensuring business continuity and consistent product availability.
“As we look ahead to FY27, we remain optimistic about the underlying structural drivers of the economy. We will continue to expand our digital commerce footprint and advance our distribution transformation initiatives,” he added.
Shares of Orkla India, part of Oslo, Norway-based Orkla ASA, an industrial investment company, on Tuesday settled at Rs 624.85 apiece on BSE, down 0.80 per cent from the previous close.