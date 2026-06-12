A Year after AI171: Air India Crash Investigation, Losses and Leadership Change Explained

The preliminary report, published by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in July last year, said fuel supply to the engines was cut off just seconds after take-off. It also said one of the pilots was heard asking the other "why did he cut off" in a cockpit voice recording, with another pilot responding that he did not do so. The recording did not clarify who said what. At the time of take-off, the co-pilot was flying the aircraft while the captain was monitoring.