OpenAI's Models Were Told To Misbehave—They Went Further Than Anyone Expected

Georgetown University cybersecurity fellow Colin Shea-Blymyer offered a comparison to explain the other unsettling part, the way the model picked its target. He told the Associated Press it was like locking a student in a room, telling them to cause as much damage as they can, and coming back later to find the room empty. The model had worked out on its own who might be holding the answers to its test, and gone looking for them. He called it the highest level of autonomy yet seen in an AI system used for cyber operations.