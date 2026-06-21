Air India CEO Hunt: Nipun Aggarwal, Vinod Kannan Emerge as Top Contenders

Nipun Aggarwal and Vinod Kannan have emerged as the leading contenders to become Air India's next chief executive, according to a report by the Financial Times. The search for a new chief executive accelerated after Campbell Wilson announced his resignation in April.
Aggarwal, Air India's chief commercial officer, has been a key figure in the carrier's ongoing transformation strategy and is seen as a strong internal candidate. Kannan, former chief executive of Vistara, brings airline management experience after leading the premium carrier before its merger with Air India.
Aggarwal is said to have the backing of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. However, the report added that Chandrasekaran has been cautious about finalising a decision as questions persist over his own future at the group.
Supporters of Aggarwal describe him as a disciplined executive focused on financial control and operational efficiency. Critics have questioned whether he has enough experience leading a global full-service airline, as per the FT report. The report cited an unnamed source who said that while financial discipline mattered, leading a large airline required broader skills. A former Air India director also questioned whether Aggarwal had the experience needed to run the kind of premium airline Air India aims to become, keeping Kannan in contention. Some industry observers reportedly consider Kannan to have stronger operational experience.
Former Air India executive director Jitender Bhargava reportedly said that the airline lacks a leader groomed from within the Indian aviation industry, calling the choice of candidates "rather restricted."
The uncertainty also stems from discussions over Chandrasekaran's tenure at Tata Sons, which is scheduled to end in February 2027. While most board members support an extension, Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has opposed another term for him, as per previous reports.
Questions have also been raised over Wilson's early departure. According to the report, Wilson had cited New Delhi's air pollution as a reason for expressing willingness to step down as early as December. However, a source told the publication that Wilson had always planned to remain in the role for about four years after joining following Tata's acquisition of Air India.
Airline Facing Operational Pressures
Notably, Air India has reduced flight capacity by up to 20% this year amid tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted operations and raised fuel costs. The closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian airlines has added further pressure, with the carrier telling the government the restrictions could cost nearly $600 million annually.
The airline is also dealing with the aftermath of last year's Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has yet to publish its final report.
Air India is pursuing a fleet expansion programme involving orders for 570 aircraft, though supply chain disruptions continue to cause delivery delays. Singapore Airlines, which owns a 25% stake in Air India, said the carrier continues to make progress in refurbishment and fleet renewal despite reporting a loss of approximately $2.8 billion in the financial year ended March.