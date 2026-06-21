Air India CEO Hunt: Nipun Aggarwal, Vinod Kannan Emerge as Top Contenders

Supporters of Aggarwal describe him as a disciplined executive focused on financial control and operational efficiency. Critics have questioned whether he has enough experience leading a global full-service airline, as per the FT report. The report cited an unnamed source who said that while financial discipline mattered, leading a large airline required broader skills. A former Air India director also questioned whether Aggarwal had the experience needed to run the kind of premium airline Air India aims to become, keeping Kannan in contention. Some industry observers reportedly consider Kannan to have stronger operational experience.